As Firstenergy (FE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Position; Telus Corp. (TU) Valuation Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $849,631

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 741,599 shares traded or 75.46% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 3.89M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Nearing Completion of Transmission Line Project to Support Northern Ohio; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS CONTRACTS JEOPARDIZE ABILITY TO REORGANIZE; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 02/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 21,490 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $49.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $324.71 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $395.42 million for 15.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.