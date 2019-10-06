As Firstenergy (FE) Share Value Rose, Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $3.15 Million; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake Upped by Orleans Capital Management Corp

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 8,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84M, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.92 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,400 shares to 27,342 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) by 1,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,660 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $395.99 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.