As Firstenergy (FE) Market Valuation Rose, Tdam Usa Boosted Its Position; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.07 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 39,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 52,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 292,878 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, up from 281,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.92M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP. SAYS IT IS NOT PART OF FES CHAPTER 11 FILING; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BAA1 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO MID-ATLANTIC INTERSTATE TRANSMISSION LLC; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO CHUCK JONES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,883 shares to 15,266 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,021 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.01 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

