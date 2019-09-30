As Firstenergy (FE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fir Tree Has Lowered Stake by $52.19 Million; Sandy Spring Bank Has Lifted Its Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) as Share Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 122,155 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 117,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 4.97 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.89M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.71 million, down from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 3.67M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021; 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE); 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Strikes Creditor Deal in Subsidiary Bankruptcies; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RESPONDS TO PJM INTERCONNECTION RELIABILITY STUDY:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Management reported 46,899 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 17,320 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 253,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.1% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 53.58 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 679 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.08% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund accumulated 10,529 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 13,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt invested in 15,007 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 342 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.02% or 23,907 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 780,027 shares. 6,994 are held by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. 19,647 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 60,273 shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.63M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,614 shares to 12,942 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,477 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).