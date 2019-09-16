As Firstenergy Corp. (FE) Market Valuation Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $435,372; Earnest Partners Cut Its Allegheny Tech (ATI) Position by $1.74 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (FE) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 108,116 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 97,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 588,633 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 26/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Names Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President, Information Technology; 17/03/2018 – Petrolia Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 23; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 02/04/2018 – FirstEnergy generation subs file for Chapter 11; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – TWO-YEAR-PLUS LEAD TIME IS NEEDED TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR POTENTIAL PLANT DEACTIVATION

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 69,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.76 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 327,047 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,360 was made by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13. $35,060 worth of stock was bought by Davis Elliot S on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.38M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 167,654 shares to 798,101 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 35,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 20,754 shares to 65,755 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 85,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,819 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc..