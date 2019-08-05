As First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) Market Valuation Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Raised Stake by $374,699; Crescent Park Management LP Position in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Trimmed by $7.17 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 686,671 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd (FMY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 28,823 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 555,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 526,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Trust Mortgage Incm Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19M market cap company. It closed at $14.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 117,900 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) by 254,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY).

