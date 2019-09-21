As First Source (SRCE) Valuation Rose, Bessemer Group Has Increased by $570,400 Its Stake; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.52 Million as Market Value Rose

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in First Source Corp (SRCE) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 44,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 31,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in First Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 80,654 shares traded or 69.28% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 794,851 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 144,767 shares to 427,635 shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 364,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,808 shares, and cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $88,679 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold SRCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 2,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Company owns 4,868 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 0.01% or 44,380 shares. 8,222 were reported by Alps. North Star Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 186,167 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Indiana Tru Inv owns 50,559 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 91,229 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). 3,950 are held by Pnc Group. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Company has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 6,567 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11,000 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,388 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet Etf (KWEB).