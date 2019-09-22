As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased by $9.64 Million Its Holding; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake in General Motors Co (GM) as Stock Price Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 148,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 660,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41M, down from 809,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60M shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 85,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 5.52M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.88M, down from 5.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 16.13 million shares traded or 112.02% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Bosch for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – JOHN ROTH, NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS TALKS WITH UNION COLLAPSED; 29/05/2018 – YellowHammer GM Sam Appelbaum Named to AdMonsters Power List

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 691,155 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 2.88M are owned by Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.52% or 108,525 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 357,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc reported 39 shares. Nordea Ab invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). First Advisors Lp reported 81,568 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 3,139 shares. Ci has 396,681 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research invested in 0.01% or 17,510 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Caprock Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 63,290 shares to 136,306 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 12,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.