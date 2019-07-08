As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Position by $46.01 Million; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Has Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Company

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 76.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 884,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 300,833 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 56,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 367,415 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, up from 310,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 252,433 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Washington Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,594 shares. State Street invested in 0.04% or 8.35M shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 46,954 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 54 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Neuberger Berman Limited Co owns 395,692 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated accumulated 552,320 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C reported 32,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arlington Value Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 577,321 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 319,400 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 305,707 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $39.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 54,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,827 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11M for 831.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56 million shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.03% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 54,231 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc reported 16,810 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 1,150 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,785 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Management owns 19,699 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 699,614 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Madison Inc has 0.14% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 139,990 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 4,887 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp holds 1.21% or 45,075 shares in its portfolio. Key Group Inc Inc (Cayman) Ltd accumulated 0.99% or 268,718 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.22% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 40,083 shares.

