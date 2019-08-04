As First Solar (FSLR) Shares Rose, Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $312,624; As Centene Dek (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 6,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 71,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 77,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.63. About 2.13 million shares traded or 94.29% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.13% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 552,807 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 30,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 306,118 shares. 5,340 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf Invests America invested 1% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 4 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 19,560 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 20,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 143,300 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 251,222 shares. 1.42 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Covington Mngmt invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 280,329 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $99.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC) by 5,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 223,120 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,224 shares. Massachusetts Serv Commerce Ma reported 9,358 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 265,123 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,473 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 28,177 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 72,696 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 1,666 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 70,388 are held by Oppenheimer Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 661,306 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 57,586 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.17% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 300 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.