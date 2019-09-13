As First Solar (FSLR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose While Iberiabank Upped by $2.73 Million Its Position

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 15,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 54,454 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 38,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $168.63. About 2.72 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 10,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 119,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 130,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 1.03 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 99,665 shares to 193,288 shares, valued at $25.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 116,538 shares to 123,696 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.