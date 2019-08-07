As First Solar (FSLR) Share Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Increased Position; Fiduciary Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI)

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 307,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, up from 256,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 1.33 million shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN)

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 6,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 1.49M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,254 shares to 79,299 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 47,484 shares to 31,768 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.