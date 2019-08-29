As First Solar (FSLR) Share Value Rose, Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $18.24 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding Upped by Bloom Tree Partners Llc

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 674,699 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17M shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,478 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).