As First Solar (FSLR) Share Value Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lifted Holding; As Seaboard (SEB) Valuation Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Raised Holding by $24.51 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 5,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.81B, up from 7,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4110.1. About 14 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 496,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.23 million, up from 587,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 322,555 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 22,465 shares to 225,211 shares, valued at $18.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,212 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.