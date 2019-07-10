As First Solar (FSLR) Share Price Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $18.24 Million; Energy Income Partners Has Upped Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Position by $13.57 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 591,050 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 366,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.82M, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 72,791 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 1,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.06% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.53 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 6,100 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Arizona State Retirement System reported 54,231 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 0.73% or 310,000 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,055 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 1.64M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 1.18 million shares. Electron Capital Lc holds 5.45% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 809,163 shares. D E Shaw reported 156,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Company holds 146,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11M for 838.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 29,201 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 128,938 shares. 18,284 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc. Moreover, Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 12,600 shares. Conning accumulated 0.06% or 51,987 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 241 shares. 3,675 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 42,000 shares stake. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Glenmede Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,113 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,098 shares. West Family Invs Incorporated holds 110,000 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 33,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

