As First Solar (FSLR) Market Valuation Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Position by $344,500; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreased Its Holding

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 20,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 1.23M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 1.80 million shares traded or 74.88% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72 million for 15.82 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.