As First Solar (FSLR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Park West Asset Management Lowered Holding; International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Raised Holding by $541,722

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.47M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 165,142 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.92. About 1.10M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.55 million shares to 6.04M shares, valued at $55.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $110.36 million for 14.72 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp reported 45,075 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 15,300 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 417,149 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 3,265 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.18M shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 249,390 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 25 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Cullinan Assoc, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 14,405 shares. Psagot Inv House owns 591 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com holds 553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,465 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 365,415 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv Holding holds 139,990 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

