As First Solar (FSLR) Market Valuation Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Stake; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eastern Bank Lowered Position

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 92.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 257,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 21,412 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 278,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.84 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Denovo Biopharma to Participate at Morgan Stanley 4th Annual China Summit; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 27/04/2018 – PE Hub: Chhajer joins Morgan Stanley to focus on fintech; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/03/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 236,071 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.96B for 8.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

