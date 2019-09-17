As First Solar Com (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $4.37 Million; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 711,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 9.18 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 67,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 210,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, down from 277,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 304,591 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 128,794 shares to 489,999 shares, valued at $43.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 18,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 0% or 26 shares. Hbk LP accumulated 41,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 19,357 are held by Gagnon Llc. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Limited Partnership owns 647,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com owns 1,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Lc owns 611,007 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 76,225 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd accumulated 0% or 462,901 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0% or 36,733 shares. 841,141 are held by Advisory Rech Incorporated. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Aperio Gru Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp accumulated 3,340 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Winfield has invested 0.2% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 370,791 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont invested 0.08% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 83 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 124,317 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 67,110 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group Inc Inc reported 6,823 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited accumulated 22,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Profund Advsrs has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Charles Schwab Management has 383,504 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arosa Cap Ltd Partnership holds 267,542 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 96,526 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 146,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.