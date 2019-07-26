As First Republic Bk (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased Stake by $590,100; Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stake Has Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager Lp

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,081 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, up from 19,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 9.79% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 783,986 shares traded or 208.42% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 9.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 1.27 million shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 232,751 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 11,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,938 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

