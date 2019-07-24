As First Republic Bk (FRC) Stock Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Increased by $590,100 Its Holding; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $331,540

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.35. About 936,902 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,945 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.83. About 872,373 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 288,414 shares. Moreover, Lafayette Investments Inc has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,976 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc holds 1.55% or 6.45M shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Bancorporation Of Omaha stated it has 51,722 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Llc has 2,950 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,689 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Co has 1.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,987 shares. 1,176 are held by North Star Asset. Perigon Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 5,673 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company holds 8,425 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.09% or 988 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Lc has invested 0.57% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,483 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,215 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

