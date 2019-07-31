As First Republic Bk (FRC) Market Value Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Raised by $590,100 Its Holding; Bender Robert & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Share Value Declined

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 1.09M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 13,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 90,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 6.69M shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Invest Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 12,782 shares. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). C Group Inc Inc Holding A S accumulated 196,598 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hsbc Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 5.10M shares. Goelzer Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,154 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.16% or 3,399 shares. Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 12.31 million shares. Moreover, Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has 0.72% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cornerstone accumulated 38,696 shares. Wendell David Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 21,184 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.47% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11.11M shares. Foster Motley reported 0.06% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 76,710 shares.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

