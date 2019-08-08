As First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $400,000; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed T (TMUS) Stake by $582,084; Share Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 388,088 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 866,655 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.88M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst: Texas joining states’ lawsuit dims Sprint/T-Mobile merger odds – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 of the Hottest AI Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile Customer Care Secures J.D. Power’s Top Spot with Record-Breaking Score â€“ AGAIN – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Lc owns 27,410 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdings invested in 159,422 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 24,746 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 13,215 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 17,717 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parnassus Invs Ca, a California-based fund reported 372,637 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 98,545 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 28,053 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 36,614 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 36,857 shares.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.77 million for 19.02 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.