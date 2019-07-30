As First Republic Bank (G) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Tegean Capital Management Lowered Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $814,800; Stock Value Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (G) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 959,270 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.75B, down from 963,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 571,213 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 5.34 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De reported 174,583 shares. First National Trust holds 0.36% or 282,885 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 35,401 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bowen Hanes & invested in 141,880 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 3.87 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 19,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 136,085 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.29% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 106,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 2.96M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1.40M shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.09% or 106,042 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 4.34M shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.37 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 24.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.