As First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Northeast Investment Management Upped Position by $651,800; Cantillon Capital Management Cut Its Verisign (VRSN) Holding as Share Price Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.63M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 595,404 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,093 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.