As First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Upped by $1.84 Million Its Stake; Harsco (HSC) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $16.47 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 403,469 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 458.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 18,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,451 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 4,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 1.17M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap reported 2.12M shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 23,637 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 818,049 shares. Oberweis Asset has invested 0.09% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 643,639 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 17,640 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 345,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 87,760 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 11.51 million shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 239,783 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 23,346 shares.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.67M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,495 shares to 124,466 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,506 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).