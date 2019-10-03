As First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $321.08 Million; Beddow Capital Management Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 104.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 16,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 32,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 3.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329.19 million, down from 6.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 840,729 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 2.57M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.74M shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wendell David Assoc holds 1.18% or 108,118 shares in its portfolio. First Finance Corp In reported 0.61% stake. Cypress Management Ltd Co (Wy) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,278 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 360,539 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 107,152 shares. Private Asset Inc reported 9,236 shares. Profund Ltd Company holds 383,271 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 912,435 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors invested in 0.37% or 89,489 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 55 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 616,996 shares to 21,537 shares, valued at $54,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,668 shares, and cut its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN).

