As First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding by $12.26 Million; As Allstate Com (ALL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Becker Capital Management Decreased Stake

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com (ALL) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 419,412 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.50 million, down from 431,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 891,923 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 122,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 834,266 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.81M, up from 711,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,772 shares to 9,651 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 202,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.