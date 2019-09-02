As First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Its Position by $8.73 Million; Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Value Rose While Callahan Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 73,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 69,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 566,111 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank analyzed 87,259 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 107,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, down from 195,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 990,032 shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $152.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 479,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).



Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.82M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

