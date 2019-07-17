As First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Valuation Declined, Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $893,200; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $1.62 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,987 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 157,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 374,691 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.76. About 2.59M shares traded or 140.17% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested in 0% or 180,645 shares. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.09% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Alliancebernstein LP holds 72,156 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 3,047 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 258,800 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 41,215 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,193 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 6,672 shares. 5,811 are held by Caxton Assoc L P. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.45% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 22,739 shares. Samlyn Lc holds 604,473 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 170,000 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 319,014 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $38.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 87,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 19.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

