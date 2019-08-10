As First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $893,200; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Share Price Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 71,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.37 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.80M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $209.29 million for 19.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilent to acquire BioTek for $1.165B – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InspireMD Announces Notification of NYSE AMERICAN Listing Deficiency – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ashfield Prtn Ltd Com reported 4,004 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 5,690 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com stated it has 5,029 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 38,924 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 40,630 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 1.05M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 150,077 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 60,162 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 113,917 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 6,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.41% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Chevy Chase Inc reported 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 211,430 were accumulated by Amp Cap.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 295,996 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $349.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).