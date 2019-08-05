As First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Price Rose While Argyll Research Increased by $1.34 Million Its Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.08M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 168,847 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 10,599 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corporation has 16,900 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Virginia-based Third Security Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 7.57 million are owned by Income Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 253,942 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 50 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 11,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 9,237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 5,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 130,418 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,314 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Jpmorgan Chase & has 1.28 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash Charges on Bison and Tuscarora – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.