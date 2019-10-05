As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Valuation Declined, Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lifted Its Position; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Valuation Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Holding

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 13,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 39,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, down from 53,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 786,630 shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 693,383 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 33,607 shares to 951,237 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Holdings by 172,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc.