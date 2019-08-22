As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Stake by $5.57 Million; Continental Resources (CLR) Holder Mitchell Group Boosted Its Stake by $2.44 Million

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 408,028 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 295,253 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sir Capital Ltd Partnership has 118,374 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Lc holds 49,415 shares or 5.14% of its portfolio. Finance Advisory Gru accumulated 4,720 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc reported 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Alphamark Advisors holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 6,225 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 100,002 shares. Parsons Management Ri invested in 6,730 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 58,218 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 26,525 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 17,761 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 47,670 shares to 124,796 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 38,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,827 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares to 133,400 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.