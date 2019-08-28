As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shares Declined, Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increased Its Position in Twitter (TWTR) as Share Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 32,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 195,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 163,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 14.77M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 776,145 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap holds 231,220 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 10.96M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 2.30 million shares. Guardian Life Company Of America accumulated 2,100 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 439 shares. Moreover, Navellier And Associates has 0.43% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 85,248 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bailard invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.24% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 170,053 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc accumulated 154,244 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,845 shares. 900 were reported by Tru Company Of Vermont. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 14,090 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company has 293,518 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4,660 shares to 82,334 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,976 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares to 258,200 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.