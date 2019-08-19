As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shares Declined, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Trimmed Position by $314,800; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $296.6. About 80,190 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 3,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 125,491 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 128,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 310,492 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.72 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 106,959 shares to 162,889 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 257,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Netflix, First Republic Bank, and Edwards Lifesciences Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.