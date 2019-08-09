As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Shares Declined, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Holding by $3.33 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding Has Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 75,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.30 million, up from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 117,287 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 33,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.41 million, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 69,149 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 81,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 902,989 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.44 million shares stake. Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,347 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 73,946 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 20,461 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New Jersey-based Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 1.17% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Northern Tru owns 1.93M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc holds 6,306 shares. Axa invested in 30,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.07% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 907,865 shares. Fiera accumulated 1.35 million shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 44 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 46,490 shares to 284,600 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 225,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,507 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $202.90 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 252,234 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $111.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 292,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).