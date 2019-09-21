As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Share Value Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Holding; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Position in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2172.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 95,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A tech headache for ESG investors; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS OBJECTIVE IS CLEAR: IRAN SHALL NEVER POSSESS ANY NUCLEAR WEAPONS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WILL REFER FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Hoplite Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pittenger & Anderson has 43,669 shares. Matarin Ltd reported 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership owns 7,093 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Capstone Fin Advisors has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burt Wealth has 282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Altimeter Mngmt LP has invested 19.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cumberland Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 7,410 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.46M shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 1,388 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,235 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 72,624 are held by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 53,793 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 195,500 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 0.06% or 58,814 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 287,600 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $128.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 363,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

