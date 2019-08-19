As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Holding; Atria Investments Increases Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG)

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.63 million shares traded or 132.55% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 159.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 15,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 25,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.49M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 18, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 55,585 shares to 4,280 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 194,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,453 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 24,368 shares. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 36,349 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James And invested in 221,028 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Secor Capital Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.44% or 66,873 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 240,028 are owned by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cibc accumulated 102,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 44,602 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.51% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 960 shares.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) by 22,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 18.71 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.