As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Value Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Stake; Oneok New (OKE) Valuation Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $9.73 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $100.03. About 517,616 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 141,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 656,931 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.88M, down from 797,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 1.25 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares to 133,400 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 32,682 shares to 46,656 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 83,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).