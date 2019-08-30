As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Value Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Lowered Stake by $5.57 Million; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Its Holding

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 1.26 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 55,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 409,528 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.69M for 30.97 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 158,029 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 1,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company holds 0.03% or 9,554 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.88% or 848,121 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wespac Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 6,064 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sadoff Invest Management Limited Company owns 10,928 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,638 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Int Group accumulated 0.06% or 183,768 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp owns 15,618 shares.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.37 million for 18.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.