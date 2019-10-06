As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Valuation Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Stake; As American Finl Group (AFG) Market Value Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Holding by $7.14 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 45,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 477,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.60M, up from 431,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 693,383 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in American Finl Group (AFG) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 179,306 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 94,630 shares to 324,156 shares, valued at $53.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 28,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,710 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Investec Asset Limited reported 648,507 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.02% or 63,119 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 150 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 86 shares. Security Company accumulated 225 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.58% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Legal And General Gru Plc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 865,737 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Usca Ria Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 27,431 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 2,097 shares. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 735,065 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Inc (Call) (NYSE:DAN) by 200,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pacific Properties In (NYSE:HPP) by 553,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,415 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Put) (NASDAQ:GT).

