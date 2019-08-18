As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Position in Conocophillips (COP) Cut by $1.16 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 17,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 4,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 21,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,663 shares to 7,327 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

