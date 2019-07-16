As First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Stake; As Global Payments (GPN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Highland Capital Management Lifted Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 106,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in First Mid Illinois Bncshs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 11,378 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 11,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 1.03M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 451,439 shares to 333,726 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,648 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 118,063 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 19,436 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 7,397 shares. Duncker Streett Co Incorporated has 21,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 133,156 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Amer Interest Grp Incorporated holds 8,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 29,150 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 77,718 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 121,300 shares. Castine Mgmt Lc owns 127,965 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,062 shares to 56,925 shares, valued at $21.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,710 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. The insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold 700 shares worth $86,037. JACOBS WILLIAM I also sold $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Company reported 53 shares stake. Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 131,859 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.08% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sandhill Partners Lc has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 16,457 shares. Hudock Gru Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 102,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invsts has invested 0.32% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd stated it has 464,020 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communications LP accumulated 278,230 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 109,832 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).