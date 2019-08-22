As First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Stock Price Declined, Castine Capital Management Raised Its Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 9,398 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

More notable recent First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and SCB Bancorp Announce Cash/Stock Election Deadline and Scheduled Closing Date for Pending Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Neuronetics Appoints Stephen Furlong as Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering Of 5,000,000 Shares Of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chemesis International Inc. Announces U.S. Multi-State Expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 3,500 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 7,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 4,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 34,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 25,913 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 0% or 14,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 6,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endeavour Capital Advsrs Incorporated holds 67,380 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 5,626 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability holds 56,823 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 64,355 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 134,051 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Duncker Streett Company has 21,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 2,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23 million shares to 8.13M shares, valued at $224.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).