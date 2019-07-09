As First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Market Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Upped by $488,499 Its Holding; Sound Shore Management Has Upped Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 2,484 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 142,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.00 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 600,408 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

