As First Mid (FMBH) Shares Declined, Banc Funds Co Trimmed by $455,600 Its Stake; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc analyzed 8,185 shares as the company's stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 84,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, down from 92,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.69 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Mid (FMBH) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc analyzed 13,400 shares as the company's stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 12,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 25,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $559.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 15,253 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) by 16,900 shares to 299,143 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) by 139,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) completed acquisition of First BancTrust Corporation on May 1, 2018, and completed acquisition of SCB Bancorp, Inc. on November 15, 2018.

Analysts await First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 5.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FMBH’s profit will be $11.85 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FMBH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 5.51% more from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 84,211 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 7,397 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 76,331 shares. 2,989 are held by Morgan Stanley. Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). 27,015 were accumulated by Zacks Invest. Castine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.11% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 123,137 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 140,159 shares. Renaissance Limited invested in 131,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.01% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). State Street holds 0% or 281,478 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 134,051 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) or 20,676 shares. First Manhattan reported 4,000 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares to 119,729 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America owns 1,456 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd owns 2,624 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bp Pcl has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Mercantile stated it has 0.23% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 28,461 shares. Capital holds 0.77% or 19.28 million shares. Fosun Intl Limited accumulated 2,720 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 247,227 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aurora Investment Counsel stated it has 18,320 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 9,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 904,607 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 66 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 46 shares.

Mercer and Xevant announced Strategic Plan Optimization Solution for Employer-Sponsored Pharmacy Benefit Plans on September 23, 2019. Mercer appointed Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth on August 22, 2019. Susan Potter joined Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada on September 09, 2019.