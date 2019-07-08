As First Merchants (FRME) Valuation Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed by $437,184 Its Position; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Share Value Rose While Winfield Associates Has Upped by $820,440 Its Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 86.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 12,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 13,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 4,669 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.59. About 78,099 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R. Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 64,920 shares to 72,940 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 44,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.60M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.