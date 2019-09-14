As First Merchants (FRME) Stock Value Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.07 Million; As Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Shares Declined, Harding Loevner LP Raised Position by $24.13 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 28,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 11,884 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 40,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 240,734 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 4.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The hedge fund held 34.82M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.58M, up from 29.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 5.65 million shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 08/05/2018 – BBVA Compass launches new addition to Employee Assistance Plan, part of its benefits program: Rethink; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bbva Compass’ Ratings (issuer rating to Baa2), Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SEES SPAIN UNEMPLOYMENT BELOW 14% IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rating Actions In Three Spanish BBVA RMBS Deals; 07/03/2018 – Atom Bank raises $206 million as major backers raise their stakes; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES GARANTIBANK INTERNATIONAL N.V.’S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS TO BAA1, STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – BBVA Francés informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2017 and Irannotice; 27/04/2018 – BBVA’s Head Deal Maker in Mexico Is Said to Join Canada’s CDPQ; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3/Aaa.Mx Ratings To State Of Mexico’s Mxn 1.5 Billion Enhanced Loan From Bbva Bancomer

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,987 activity. The insider Sherman Patrick A bought $518.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com holds 0% or 86,581 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Finance Corporation owns 187,909 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp owns 416,877 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Clearbridge Investments Llc has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 6,144 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 152,117 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Advisory Networks Lc owns 104 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 617,805 shares. Ameritas Inc accumulated 4,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Bowling Portfolio Lc reported 11,884 shares. Paradigm Capital New York has invested 0.14% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,262 shares.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.63 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 14,255 shares to 21,118 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,540 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 34,570 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $133.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO) by 144,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,765 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.