As First Merchants (FRME) Share Value Rose, Holder Pier Capital Has Cut Holding; Pacific Heights Asset Management Boosted Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position by $1.95 Million; Stock Value Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 147,125 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 760,710 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 47,910 shares to 87,111 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 24,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.75 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,993 activity. The insider Sherman Patrick A bought $503.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.